Centenarian Swami Sivananda: A Life of Spiritual Dedication

Swami Sivananda Baba, a Padma Shri recipient and yoga practitioner, has been attending every Kumbh Mela for 100 years. Born into poverty, he was raised by a saint after losing his family. Sivananda lives a disciplined life of yoga and meditation, promoting healthy habits and spiritual growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:43 IST
Centenarian Swami Sivananda: A Life of Spiritual Dedication
Simhastha-Kumbh Mela
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Sivananda Baba, a centenarian and esteemed yoga practitioner, has attended every Kumbh Mela across the Indian cities of Prayagraj, Nashik, Ujjain, and Haridwar for the past century, according to his disciple Sanjay Sarvajana. The revered seer was born on August 8, 1896, as his Aadhaar card displayed at his camp in Maha Kumbh indicates.

Phalgun Bhattacharya, a disciple from Bengaluru, recounts Swami Sivananda's early life, marked by severe poverty. Born to a beggar's family, his parents often offered him to saints visiting their village. At four, his family entrusted him to Saint Omkarananda Goswami. Tragedy struck when Swami Sivananda returned home at six, as he lost his sister and both parents within a week.

Having led a life of discipline, Swami Sivananda maintains a spartan lifestyle, focusing on yoga, meditation, and healthy living. Revered by many, his devoted followers praise his profound spiritual powers. Despite receiving the Padma Shri without application, Swami Sivananda remains humble, accepting no donations and eschewing material desires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

