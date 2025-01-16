Traditions Meet Modernity: Jonbeel Mela's Ancient Barter System Revisited
The Jonbeel Mela, an annual Tiwa festival beginning on the Assamese month of Magh's first Thursday, commenced in Assam's Morigaon with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visiting. Known for its traditional barter system, the festival also witnessed Sarma inaugurating a book and promising infrastructural upgrades.
The historic Jonbeel Mela has begun in Assam's Morigaon district. Renowned for its unique barter system, the three-day festival witnessed the participation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among the opening day's attendees.
This Tiwa community festival, dating back to the 14th century, starts on the first Thursday of the Assamese month of Magh, just after Magh Bihu. Sarma, during his visit, presented the annual royal subsistence grant to the ceremonial Tiwa kings.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated a book, 'Tiwa Rajyar Buranji', and pledged to enhance the festival's infrastructure by announcing the construction of a permanent stage. Sarma underlined the government's commitment to preserving Jonbeel Mela's rich heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
