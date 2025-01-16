Maha Kumbh: Catalyst for Uttar Pradesh's Handicraft Boom

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is emerging as a lucrative opportunity for artisans across Uttar Pradesh, with officials predicting a staggering Rs 35 crore turnover for the handicraft sector during the 45-day fair.

Visitors are drawn to the 'One District, One Product' exhibition, spanning 6,000 square meters, which highlights an array of fine handicrafts, from Kushinagar's carpets to Firozabad's glass toys. Joint Commissioner of Industries, Sharad Tandon, expects a substantial rise in business compared to the 2019 Kumbh.

Flipkart has set up a stall at the fair, offering artisans a free platform to sell their wares online. This initiative, part of the ODOP scheme by the Uttar Pradesh MSME Department, promotes the state's rich heritage, featuring 75 Geographical Indication products, thereby bolstering local entrepreneurship.

