BIS Raid Uncovers Massive Product Violations at Flipkart Warehouse

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a raid at Flipkart's largest warehouse in South India, uncovering unlicensed products violating the BIS Act, 2016. Goods valued at Rs 2.5 crore were seized, involving 17,500 units of various products. Legal action is being pursued against the firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has conducted a significant raid at Flipkart's largest warehouse in South India, unearthing a plethora of products that allegedly contravened quality control directives.

The operation led to the seizure of goods worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Conducted by the BIS Bangalore Branch on April 22, the raid revealed multiple unlicensed product models carrying misused ISI and registration marks.

Officials confirmed impending legal action against Instakart Services Private Limited, under sections of the BIS Act, potentially resulting in substantial fines and imprisonment. Meanwhile, BIS advises consumers to verify product compliance through BIS-certified marks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

