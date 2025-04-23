BIS Raid Uncovers Massive Product Violations at Flipkart Warehouse

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has conducted a significant raid at Flipkart's largest warehouse in South India, unearthing a plethora of products that allegedly contravened quality control directives.

The operation led to the seizure of goods worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Conducted by the BIS Bangalore Branch on April 22, the raid revealed multiple unlicensed product models carrying misused ISI and registration marks.

Officials confirmed impending legal action against Instakart Services Private Limited, under sections of the BIS Act, potentially resulting in substantial fines and imprisonment. Meanwhile, BIS advises consumers to verify product compliance through BIS-certified marks.

(With inputs from agencies.)