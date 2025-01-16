Left Menu

Jaipur Education Summit 2025: A Confluence of Knowledge and Culture

The sixth Jaipur Education Summit 2025, starting on January 20, will merge education, culture, and innovation. The five-day event aims to provide direction, guidance, and a platform for talent. Key figures from various sectors, including education and agriculture, are set to participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The sixth edition of the Jaipur Education Summit is scheduled to commence on January 20, 2025, as per an official announcement on Thursday. This annual event, spanning five days, is designed as a melting pot of education, culture, and innovation, with an aim to inspire various societal groups.

Organiser Sunil Narnolia highlighted the summit's objective to redefine educational directions by offering definitive guidance and a platform for student talents. This initiative expects to significantly impact not just students, but teachers and the wider community alike.

The summit is set to witness participation from renowned educators, social activists, and experts globally. Among the notable speakers are the state's Education Minister Madan Dilawar, several prominent MLAs, and other distinguished figures across different fields, including the arts and agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

