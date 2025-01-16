Massive Pilgrimage at Maha Kumbh Mela: A Spiritual Convergence
The Maha Kumbh Mela witnessed over seven crore pilgrims taking a dip at the Sangam from January 11 to 16. More than 30 lakh devotees bathed on a single day, with initial figures suggesting the state government's projection of 45 crore attendees is plausible. The event attracts global participation.
The Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant religious convergence, has witnessed a staggering turnout with more than seven crore pilgrims taking a holy dip in the Sangam from January 11 to 16. The sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers remains a focal point of devotion and faith.
Official reports highlight that over 30 lakh devotees participated in the bathing ritual on Thursday alone, fervently seeking spiritual grace and blessings. The state government had forecasted around 45 crore attendees for this remarkable occasion, a projection supported by the early attendance figures.
Pilgrims from various regions of India and across the globe are flocking to this revered gathering, underscoring the universal appeal and spiritual magnetism of the Maha Kumbh Mela's divine setting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
