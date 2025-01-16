Left Menu

Massive Pilgrimage at Maha Kumbh Mela: A Spiritual Convergence

The Maha Kumbh Mela witnessed over seven crore pilgrims taking a dip at the Sangam from January 11 to 16. More than 30 lakh devotees bathed on a single day, with initial figures suggesting the state government's projection of 45 crore attendees is plausible. The event attracts global participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:10 IST
Massive Pilgrimage at Maha Kumbh Mela: A Spiritual Convergence
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant religious convergence, has witnessed a staggering turnout with more than seven crore pilgrims taking a holy dip in the Sangam from January 11 to 16. The sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers remains a focal point of devotion and faith.

Official reports highlight that over 30 lakh devotees participated in the bathing ritual on Thursday alone, fervently seeking spiritual grace and blessings. The state government had forecasted around 45 crore attendees for this remarkable occasion, a projection supported by the early attendance figures.

Pilgrims from various regions of India and across the globe are flocking to this revered gathering, underscoring the universal appeal and spiritual magnetism of the Maha Kumbh Mela's divine setting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025