Singapore's Presidential Visit to Odisha: Strengthening Ties and Skill Development

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will visit Odisha for two days to explore key cultural and educational sites and participate in a significant MoU signing. The visit aims to foster Singapore-Odisha ties in skill development ahead of the 'Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha conclave'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:18 IST
Visit
  • Country:
  • India

In a move aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is set to visit Odisha for two days starting Friday. The tour will include a stop at the historic Konark Sun Temple and the World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar, as well as engagements at a vaccine manufacturing plant, officials announced.

The visit marks a significant milestone as it precedes the 'Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha conclave', scheduled for late January. He will be accompanied by a distinguished delegation of ministers, MPs, and high-ranking officials. Scheduled to arrive at around 11:30 AM, Shanmugaratnam is expected to meet with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries shortly thereafter.

The President's itinerary includes signing a key Memorandum of Understanding to advance cooperation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training, focusing particularly on enhancing Odisha's semiconductor industry. The visit to the World Skill Centre, in collaboration with Singapore's Institute of Technical Education and Education Services, underscores this commitment. Shanmugaratnam will also explore cultural facets with visits to the Sun Temple and Bharat Biotech's vaccine plant.

