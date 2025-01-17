Left Menu

Stars Unite at FireAid: Music Legends Rally for Wildfire Relief

Musical legends like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Joni Mitchell join forces for FireAid, a series of concerts in Los Angeles aimed at raising funds for wildfire relief. The event involves major performers and will be streamed globally, with proceeds supporting immediate and preventive fire disaster efforts.

In a striking show of solidarity for wildfire relief, music icons such as Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Joni Mitchell, among others, are set to headline FireAid concerts in Los Angeles this month. Organized to assist those affected by recent devastating wildfires, the event will feature performances by several top musicians.

The concerts are scheduled for January 30th at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, near Los Angeles. These performances will be accessible live at select AMC Theatres and streamed on various platforms including Netflix, Max, and Apple TV, ensuring global reach. Audio streaming will be provided by iHeartRadio.

FireAid aims to provide both immediate relief and long-term preventative measures against future wildfires, funded by global donations. The Los Angeles Clippers will cover the event costs, and proceeds will be allocated through the Annenberg Foundation, with more performers expected to join the lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

