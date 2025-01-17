Stars Unite at FireAid: Music Legends Rally for Wildfire Relief

In a striking show of solidarity for wildfire relief, music icons such as Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Joni Mitchell, among others, are set to headline FireAid concerts in Los Angeles this month. Organized to assist those affected by recent devastating wildfires, the event will feature performances by several top musicians.

The concerts are scheduled for January 30th at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, near Los Angeles. These performances will be accessible live at select AMC Theatres and streamed on various platforms including Netflix, Max, and Apple TV, ensuring global reach. Audio streaming will be provided by iHeartRadio.

FireAid aims to provide both immediate relief and long-term preventative measures against future wildfires, funded by global donations. The Los Angeles Clippers will cover the event costs, and proceeds will be allocated through the Annenberg Foundation, with more performers expected to join the lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)