Modi Honors M.G. Ramachandran's Legacy of Empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to M G Ramachandran on his 108th birth anniversary, acknowledging the former Tamil Nadu chief minister's contributions to empowering the poor and building a better society. A noted actor-turned-politician, MGR founded AIADMK and initiated various welfare programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 09:55 IST
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the legacy of M G Ramachandran, commemorating his 108th birth anniversary. Modi expressed inspiration from the former Tamil Nadu chief minister's dedication to societal enhancement.

M G Ramachandran, affectionately known as MGR, transitioned from a successful acting career to politics, establishing the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Under his leadership, AIADMK secured electoral victories and implemented welfare initiatives that resonated with the populace.

Reflecting on social media platform X, Modi stated, "I pay homage to Thiru MGR on his birth anniversary. We are greatly inspired by his efforts to empower the poor and build a better society."

