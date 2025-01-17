Left Menu

Taylor Swift Steps Up for California Wildfire Relief

In response to the destructive wildfires in California, Taylor Swift announced her support on Instagram, donating to relief efforts and urging her fans to contribute. Notable organizations receiving aid include Direct Relief and Habitat For Humanity. The fires caused significant devastation, burning over 25,000 acres across several regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:10 IST
Taylor Swift Steps Up for California Wildfire Relief
Singer Taylor Swift (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a heartfelt reaction to the catastrophic wildfires sweeping through California, acclaimed singer Taylor Swift has extended her support to the affected victims through generous donations to various relief efforts.

Swift utilized her widely-followed Instagram platform to share her emotional response to the series of wildfires that have ravaged the area. The 'Blank Space' singer announced her decision to donate an undisclosed sum, and she urged her fans to join her in aiding relief organizations.

Swift's carefully curated list of organizations includes 211 LA, Direct Relief, and Habitat For Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, among others. The fires have devastated over 15,000 acres in areas like Pacific Palisades and Malibu, with the total damage cost to Los Angeles surpassing USD 250 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025