Taylor Swift Steps Up for California Wildfire Relief

In a heartfelt reaction to the catastrophic wildfires sweeping through California, acclaimed singer Taylor Swift has extended her support to the affected victims through generous donations to various relief efforts.

Swift utilized her widely-followed Instagram platform to share her emotional response to the series of wildfires that have ravaged the area. The 'Blank Space' singer announced her decision to donate an undisclosed sum, and she urged her fans to join her in aiding relief organizations.

Swift's carefully curated list of organizations includes 211 LA, Direct Relief, and Habitat For Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, among others. The fires have devastated over 15,000 acres in areas like Pacific Palisades and Malibu, with the total damage cost to Los Angeles surpassing USD 250 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)