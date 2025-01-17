Historic 1904 Olympic Gold Medal Goes Under the Hammer

A unique piece of Olympic history is going under the hammer as a gold medal from the 1904 St. Louis Olympics enters the auction block. Awarded to American Fred Schule for the 110-meter hurdles, this medal isn't just a testament to athletic prowess but also an artifact from the first Olympic Games held on U.S. soil.

The event's organizer, RR Auction, has highlighted the scarcity of such medals, with many from the era lost or concealed in private collections. The auction extends beyond this gold medal, featuring other Olympic memorabilia, such as medals spanning from the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics to the 2012 London Olympics.

The St. Louis Games were marred by controversies, including the marathon's false winner Fred Lorz and the contentious "Anthropology Days." Despite these issues, the event marked the debut of boxing and freestyle wrestling, establishing traditions carried forward into modern Olympic history.

