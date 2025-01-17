Left Menu

Saif Ali Khan's Miraculous Survival: A Star's Shocking Encounter

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed six times by an intruder in his Mumbai apartment but is now stable after emergency surgery. Co-star Shahid Kapoor, speaking about the incident, expressed his concern and faith in Mumbai's safety and police. A suspect has been detained.

Updated: 17-01-2025 14:47 IST
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is recovering in hospital after a traumatic assault in which he was stabbed multiple times. The incident occurred early Thursday morning in his Bandra apartment.

Khan, 54, sustained six stab injuries, including lesions to his neck, and was promptly treated at Lilavati Hospital, doctors confirmed. Co-star Shahid Kapoor expressed concern for Khan's well-being during a promotional event for his new film.

Officials from the Mumbai police informed reporters on Friday that a suspect is currently in custody. Kapoor praised the city's safety and stated the entertainment industry was deeply shaken by the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

