SIFFCY 2025: Inspiring Young Minds Through Global Cinema

The Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFFCY), set for January 28-30, 2025, will feature over 150 films from more than 40 countries. It aims to engage young minds through diverse narratives, showcasing films both virtually and at multiple locations across India.

  • Country:
  • India

The Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFFCY) has announced its official selection for the 11th edition of the event, scheduled from January 28-30, 2025. Hosted by the Smile Foundation in collaboration with the European Union's delegation in India, the festival aims to reach a wide Indian audience.

Major activities, including the opening and award ceremonies, will be held at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi. Additionally, the festival will feature screenings and activities across 100 locations in India, including schools. A secure online platform will also stream selected films during the week.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, SIFFCY Chairman Santanu Mishra emphasizes the impact of positive films on young minds. The festival will showcase 150 films from over 40 countries, hoping to inspire critical thinking and appreciation for global narratives among young audiences.

