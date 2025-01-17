Left Menu

Remembering Joan Plowright: A Trailblazer in Stage and Screen

Joan Plowright, acclaimed British actor and winner of multiple prestigious awards, has passed away at the age of 95. Known for her roles in classic films and theatre, she enjoyed a career spanning seven decades. Plowright retired in 2014 owing to blindness but remained a celebrated figure.

British acting legend Joan Plowright, renowned for her compelling performances on stage and screen, has died at the age of 95. Her family confirmed the news on Friday, noting she passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

Plowright's illustrious career began with her film debut in 1956's "Moby Dick" and saw her gain prominence in Laurence Olivier's 1960 film "The Entertainer," whom she later married. She was a recipient of two Golden Globe Awards, a Tony Award, and nominations for an Academy Award, an Emmy, and two BAFTAs.

She retired in 2014 as blindness impeded her ability to act. Recalling her groundbreaking role in "Roots," she spoke of experiencing the joy of being a female lead. Her family praised her loving nature and inclusive spirit in a statement honoring her life and career.

