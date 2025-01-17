Left Menu

Sivarapalli: A New Comedy Gem on Prime Video

Sivarapalli, a Telugu comedy series, is set to premiere on Prime Video on January 24. Produced by TVF, it stars Rag Mayur and others, with direction by Bhaskhar Maurya. The series narrates the journey of Shyam, an engineering graduate navigating his role as a panchayat secretary in a rural village.

Sivarapalli, an eagerly awaited original Telugu comedy series, is slated to debut on Prime Video on January 24, as announced by the streaming platform on Friday.

The series, comprised of eight episodes, draws inspiration from Prime Video's acclaimed Hindi production Panchayat, and features Rag Mayur alongside a talented ensemble cast. It is brought to life by The Viral Fever (TVF), the same team that produced Panchayat.

Directed by Bhaskhar Maurya and penned by Shanmukha Prashanth, the series follows Shyam, an engineering graduate thrust into the role of a panchayat secretary in Sivarapalli. The narrative intricately weaves themes of adaptation, cultural essence, and belonging as Shyam navigates his new environment.

