Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor Tackles His Toughest Role Yet in 'Deva'

Shahid Kapoor stars in the action thriller 'Deva' as a rebellious cop in his most challenging role to date. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film explores deceit, betrayal, and conspiracy. Kapoor is joined by Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. The movie, produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, releases on January 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:25 IST
Shahid Kapoor Tackles His Toughest Role Yet in 'Deva'
Shahid Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

Shahid Kapoor, acclaimed for his nuanced performances, faces his toughest challenge yet with 'Deva', where he plays a rebellious cop embroiled in uncovering layers of deceit and conspiracy.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters, the action-packed thriller promises to redefine traditional police narratives by integrating complex plotlines and characters.

The film, also starring Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati, aims for a January 31 release, supported by a unique story structure and noteworthy performances, seeking to attract audiences across the board despite box office pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025