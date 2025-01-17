Shahid Kapoor Tackles His Toughest Role Yet in 'Deva'

Shahid Kapoor, acclaimed for his nuanced performances, faces his toughest challenge yet with 'Deva', where he plays a rebellious cop embroiled in uncovering layers of deceit and conspiracy.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters, the action-packed thriller promises to redefine traditional police narratives by integrating complex plotlines and characters.

The film, also starring Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati, aims for a January 31 release, supported by a unique story structure and noteworthy performances, seeking to attract audiences across the board despite box office pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)