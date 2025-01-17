Shahid Kapoor Tackles His Toughest Role Yet in 'Deva'
Shahid Kapoor stars in the action thriller 'Deva' as a rebellious cop in his most challenging role to date. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film explores deceit, betrayal, and conspiracy. Kapoor is joined by Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. The movie, produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, releases on January 31.
Shahid Kapoor, acclaimed for his nuanced performances, faces his toughest challenge yet with 'Deva', where he plays a rebellious cop embroiled in uncovering layers of deceit and conspiracy.
Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters, the action-packed thriller promises to redefine traditional police narratives by integrating complex plotlines and characters.
The film, also starring Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati, aims for a January 31 release, supported by a unique story structure and noteworthy performances, seeking to attract audiences across the board despite box office pressures.
