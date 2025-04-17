Massive Betting Bust: 14 Arrested in Chhattisgarh's IPL Betting Scandal

In a major crackdown on illegal betting, the Chhattisgarh police have detained 14 people involved in wagering on IPL matches through the Mahadev app. The arrests span multiple states, spotlighting a vast network.

According to Raipur Range Inspector General of Police Amresh Mishra, the detained individuals hail from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. The operation led to the seizure of electronics, bank documents, and substantial betting transaction records.

The ongoing investigation revealed that the accused used various panels under the Mahadev app to place bets. Authorities are moving to freeze over 1,500 accounts linked to the illegal activities as the investigation broadens.

(With inputs from agencies.)