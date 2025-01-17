Unearthing Luxury: Pompeii's Lavish Bath Complex Revealed

Archaeologists have discovered a lavish private bath complex in Pompeii, shedding light on the ancient Roman city's wealth and grandeur before it was obliterated by Mount Vesuvius in AD 79, officials reported on Friday. The facility, housing hot, warm, and cold rooms, accommodated up to 30 guests, offering them relaxation before entering a nearby banquet hall adorned with Greek mythology scenes.

Situated within a grand residence, uncovered during recent excavations, this pleasure complex illuminates the opulent lifestyle of Pompeii's elite prior to its burial under volcanic ash. A large basin within a central courtyard enhances the house's splendor, believed to belong to an esteemed member of society during its final years.

"This find highlights the role of Roman homes as more than mere dwellings—serving as arenas for public life and self-advertisement," declared Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of Pompeii Archaeological Park. He compared the layout to descriptions in the Roman novel 'The Satyricon,' where banquets and baths symbolized wealth and status.

With frescoes and Greek cultural themes, the complex emphasized leisure and intellect. "The homeowner aimed to craft a spectacle, turning their abode into a Hellenistic-style palace and gymnasium," Zuchtriegel remarked.

Amid ongoing excavations, over 1,000 victims' remains have been found in Pompeii, including two bodies in the private residence with the bathhouse—a woman, aged 35-50, clutching jewelry and coins, and a younger man. Last year, the discovery of these remains was officially announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)