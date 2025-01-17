Left Menu

Ramesh Criticizes Modi's Approach to Science and Democracy

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the Modi government's approach, stressing its attack on scientific temper is dangerous for India's future. He highlighted Nehru's legacy on rationality and science and urged fostering scientific temper. Ramesh emphasized the risk of an open economy paired with closed minds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:49 IST
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the Modi government of undermining India's scientific temper, warning that such actions pose a threat to the nation's future.

In a seminar titled 'Nehru's Legacy Revisited -- Defending Rationality, Science, and Democracy in Contemporary India,' Ramesh highlighted the systematic attack on rationality, science, and democracy.

He underscored Nehru's contributions to cultivating scientific temperament in India, questioning today's commitment to scientific thinking.

