Ramesh Criticizes Modi's Approach to Science and Democracy

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the Modi government of undermining India's scientific temper, warning that such actions pose a threat to the nation's future.

In a seminar titled 'Nehru's Legacy Revisited -- Defending Rationality, Science, and Democracy in Contemporary India,' Ramesh highlighted the systematic attack on rationality, science, and democracy.

He underscored Nehru's contributions to cultivating scientific temperament in India, questioning today's commitment to scientific thinking.

(With inputs from agencies.)