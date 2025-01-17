Left Menu

Florida Jury Holds CNN Liable in Defamation Case Involving Navy Veteran

A Florida jury found CNN liable for defaming Navy veteran Zachary Young, requiring the broadcaster to pay $5 million in damages. Young accused CNN of damaging his reputation by labeling him a profiteer. The trial's next phase will determine punitive damages, following a two-week hearing.

A jury in Florida has found CNN liable for defamation against U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young, who assisted in the evacuation of Afghans following the U.S. military withdrawal in 2021. The judgment, delivered in a Panama City court, mandates CNN to pay $5 million in damages.

Young sued the cable news network in 2022, accusing it of harming his reputation. He claimed CNN portrayed him as a profiteer exploiting desperate individuals in Afghanistan by charging steep fees, a depiction aired on 'The Lead with Jake Tapper.'

Despite the verdict, CNN stood by its reporting, although it admitted in 2022 to regretting the use of the term 'black market' in relation to Young's activities. The trial's second phase will address the question of punitive damages.

