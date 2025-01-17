Florida Jury Holds CNN Liable in Defamation Case Involving Navy Veteran

A jury in Florida has found CNN liable for defamation against U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young, who assisted in the evacuation of Afghans following the U.S. military withdrawal in 2021. The judgment, delivered in a Panama City court, mandates CNN to pay $5 million in damages.

Young sued the cable news network in 2022, accusing it of harming his reputation. He claimed CNN portrayed him as a profiteer exploiting desperate individuals in Afghanistan by charging steep fees, a depiction aired on 'The Lead with Jake Tapper.'

Despite the verdict, CNN stood by its reporting, although it admitted in 2022 to regretting the use of the term 'black market' in relation to Young's activities. The trial's second phase will address the question of punitive damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)