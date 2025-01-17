Tragic Loss: TV Actor Aman Jaiswal Dies in Road Accident

In a tragic incident, TV actor Aman Jaiswal, 23, passed away following a fatal crash on Jogeshwari road in Mumbai when a truck rammed into his motorbike.

Jaiswal, recognized for his lead role in the TV serial 'Dhartiputra Nandini', was immediately taken to Cama Hospital where, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the truck driver, and an investigation is currently underway, according to an official from the Amboli police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)