From Jungle Terrors to Laugh Riot: Anaconda's Hilarious Reboot

Thandiwe Newton and Steve Zahn headline Columbia's comedic twist on the 1997 horror 'Anaconda'. They'll join Paul Rudd and Jack Black in a film about friends reliving movie memories in a rainforest wrought with disasters. Directed by Tom Gormican, the film offers a humorous take on the creature-horror classic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 11:23 IST
British star Thandiwe Newton and actor Steve Zahn are set to headline Columbia's comedic reimagining of the 1997 horror classic 'Anaconda'. They will be joined by Paul Rudd and Jack Black, with Selton Mello and Ione Skye also onboard for this project.

The film, helmed by Tom Gormican, known for 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent', is co-written with Kevin Etten and promises a humorous take on the original's creature horror and suspense. The plot revolves around friends recreating their beloved childhood film amidst natural disasters and threats in a rainforest.

'Anaconda' originally starred Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube, and despite mixed reviews, became a cult favorite. The franchise has expanded over the years, solidifying its place in pop culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

