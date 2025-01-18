From Jungle Terrors to Laugh Riot: Anaconda's Hilarious Reboot

British star Thandiwe Newton and actor Steve Zahn are set to headline Columbia's comedic reimagining of the 1997 horror classic 'Anaconda'. They will be joined by Paul Rudd and Jack Black, with Selton Mello and Ione Skye also onboard for this project.

The film, helmed by Tom Gormican, known for 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent', is co-written with Kevin Etten and promises a humorous take on the original's creature horror and suspense. The plot revolves around friends recreating their beloved childhood film amidst natural disasters and threats in a rainforest.

'Anaconda' originally starred Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube, and despite mixed reviews, became a cult favorite. The franchise has expanded over the years, solidifying its place in pop culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)