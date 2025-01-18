Mouni Roy's Spiritual Sojourn: A Serene Visit to Ujjain's Sacred Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple

Actress Mouni Roy, along with her husband Suraj Nambiar, visited the sacred Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to offer prayers. Immersed in the temple's spiritual ambiance, the couple participated in the renowned aarti dedicated to Lord Shiva, drawing the attention of fellow devotees.

Mouni Roy, adorned in an elegant red saree with her hair neatly styled in a bun and accessorized with long golden danglers, appeared serene and devout as she attended the aarti. Suraj Nambiar, on the other hand, sported a casual yet traditional look, combining a blue and yellow gamcha with a beige shirt, blending well into the setting.

Speaking to ANI after the aarti, Mouni expressed her immense happiness and gratitude, stating, "I am feeling very happy and grateful to be here. I want to thank them (temple administration)...The aarti was mesmerizing." Following the spiritual proceedings, the couple received Prashad and sought blessings from the priests.

The pair, who wed in January 2022 in Goa, celebrated their union with dual ceremonies, honoring both Bengali and South Indian traditions. Attended by several celebrities including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Aamna Sharif, the events were a fusion of cultural heritage.

On the professional stage, Mouni was last seen in 'Showtime' alongside Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' narrates Raghu Khanna's quest for redemption and ambition, intertwining themes of relationship mending and industry prominence. The series delves into character vulnerabilities and their struggles in the competitive showbiz landscape.

Additionally, Mouni starred in 'Blackout,' a comedy-thriller probing human nature and implications of one's choices amidst adversity. The film unfolds a suspenseful narrative through Pune's shadowy streets, where an evening's darkness cloaks the city in enigma.

