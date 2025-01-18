Critics Choice Awards Postponed Due to Wildfires in Los Angeles

In the wake of the devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles, the Critics Choice Awards have been rescheduled once more, shining a light on the ongoing crisis. Initially planned for January 14, the awards will now be held on February 7, 2024, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

The location remains Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, an area dangerously close to the fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades. Joey Berlin, CEO of the Critics Choice Association, expressed heartfelt concern for the affected communities, acknowledging the profound impact of the unfolding tragedy.

Chelsea Handler is set to host the event, which will honor top nominees like 'Wicked', 'Conclave', and 'Shogun'. Meanwhile, the entertainment industry faces further disruptions, with numerous awards and premieres being delayed across Hollywood and New York City.

