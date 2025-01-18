Saif Ali Khan: From Reel to Real Drama

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is on the mend after a terrifying knife attack at his Bandra home, which left him with severe injuries. The 54-year-old actor is currently recuperating in a Mumbai hospital, where he had undergone emergency surgery following the brutal incident.

Khan had just finished shooting for his upcoming film, 'Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter', directed by Robbie Grewal. The heist drama, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, is slated for a March 2025 release. It is produced by Siddharth Anand, marking a reunion with Khan after 17 years.

Despite the attack, Khan is slated to star in 'Kartavya', directed by Pulkit, and return to the 'Race' franchise. Producer Ramesh Taurani announced Khan's involvement in 'Race 4', emphasizing his lasting impact on the series as it prepares for a new chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)