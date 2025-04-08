Walton Goggins Revisits Painful Memories in Thailand for 'White Lotus' Filming

Actor Walton Goggins, known for his role in 'The White Lotus,' has opened up about the poignant memories associated with filming the series in Thailand. The country, where season three is set, holds deep personal significance for Goggins, as it was part of his journey for solace after the loss of his first wife.

Leanne Knight, Goggins' first wife, died by suicide in 2004, a devastating event that led him to travel extensively. Describing the period as 'unrecoverable', Goggins recounted to E! News his efforts to find meaning beyond the grief, visiting places like Vietnam, Cambodia, and India.

Returning to familiar locations in Thailand for the HBO series sparked an uncanny realization for Goggins, as it mirrored the scenes of his past travels. He noted the emotional complexity of filming in spots that were once part of his search for understanding and healing.

