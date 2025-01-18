ISKCON and Adani Group Collaborate to Feed Lakhs at Maha Kumbh

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), in collaboration with the Adani Group, is delivering meals to nearly one lakh individuals daily at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, according to an official statement from the spiritual organization. Located on Harshvardhan Marg, ISKCON's camps feature kitchens that prepare meals for 30,000 to 35,000 people per session, serving over one lakh individuals across three daily sessions, as explained by Madhukant Das, the Director of CSR at ISKCON.

The food, featuring dishes like dal, chole or rajma, roti, rice, and sweets like halwa or boondi laddu, is reported to be nutritionally balanced and cooked using traditional methods involving clay stoves and a mix of wood and cow dung cakes for fuel, enhancing the taste, Das noted.

Distribution is managed across 40 different centers around Prayagraj, including transportation hubs like bus stands and railway stations, especially during peak bathing days. Additionally, meals are provided to 15,000 sanitation employees at the fair. ISKCON runs three kitchens strategically located near pivotal sites including Khusrobagh and Netra Kumbh. The initiative is supported by 100 distribution vehicles provided by Adani Group, with 3,000 to 3,500 volunteers participating. Notably, the venture is plastic-free, underscoring its environmental sustainability. The partnership has significantly amplified ISKCON's food distribution capacity, as emphasized by both ISKCON and Adani officials.

