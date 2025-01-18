Sound Shocker: Film Set Collapse in Mumbai

A dramatic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Goregaon area as the roof of a film set suddenly collapsed, reportedly due to vibrations caused by loud music during a song's filming.

The mishap occurred on the set of 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi,' starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and directed by Mudassar Aziz. Despite the chaos, no major injuries were reported as Kapoor, Jackie Bhagnani, and Aziz managed to escape with minor bruises.

Ashok Dubey from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) shared that the incident occurred at Imperial Palace in Royal Palms, and speculated the collapse was due to the loud volume of the song being shot at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)