Sound Shocker: Film Set Collapse in Mumbai

A film set roof collapsed in Mumbai's Goregaon area likely due to loud song vibrations during shooting. The incident took place during the filming of 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' featuring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported, with minor bruises sustained by some cast members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:24 IST
A dramatic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Goregaon area as the roof of a film set suddenly collapsed, reportedly due to vibrations caused by loud music during a song's filming.

The mishap occurred on the set of 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi,' starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and directed by Mudassar Aziz. Despite the chaos, no major injuries were reported as Kapoor, Jackie Bhagnani, and Aziz managed to escape with minor bruises.

Ashok Dubey from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) shared that the incident occurred at Imperial Palace in Royal Palms, and speculated the collapse was due to the loud volume of the song being shot at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

