Real Estate's Inclusion Moment: No Labels, No Limits

In a significant stride for inclusivity, the CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo 2025 is poised to make history as the first mainstream real estate event in India openly advocating for LGBTQ+ homeownership. Scheduled to take place at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, from January 17-19, the expo represents a transformative platform aiming to address longstanding issues of housing affordability and inclusivity.

For decades, India's LGBTQ+ community has faced systematic exclusion in the real estate sector, ranging from legal ambiguities and rental discrimination to home loan rejections and social biases. This year's expo will confront these challenges head-on, ensuring LGBTQ+ homebuyers are recognized as valued members of the market. With over 10,000 diverse attendees expected, the event highlights a commitment to accessibility and inclusion for all, with housing options starting at ₹14 lakhs and special discounts for underrepresented groups, including a ₹2 lakh discount for women homebuyers.

Prominent developers, financial institutions, and legal experts will collaborate to offer LGBTQ+-friendly housing projects, non-discriminatory loan policies, and guidance on property rights. This initiative positions India's real estate sector as a progressive industry that affirms diversity and equality in housing and sets the stage for a lasting movement toward inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)