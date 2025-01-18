Unyielding Pursuit of Justice: The R G Kar Protests

In Kolkata, notable figures from Bengali cinema have voiced their discontent with the investigation into the horrific assault and murder of a woman medic. The ongoing turmoil stems from the perceived inadequacy of the probe led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as activists believe not all involved have been brought to justice.

On Saturday, the Sealdah court found Sanjay Roy guilty of the atrocity, yet actor-director Chaiti Ghosal and others remain concerned about unresolved aspects of the case. Their apprehensions echo fears of a lack of thoroughness in the investigative process, sparking widespread calls for justice and safety for women.

Protests continue, with thousands rallying under the 'Abhaya Manch' mantle, demanding a full accounting of those responsible. The movement seeks to galvanize action and ensure that August 9's tragic event is neither forgotten nor unresolved, promising more demonstrations in the future.

