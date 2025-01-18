Left Menu

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023: Bridging Cultures and Celebrating Heritage

The third Kashi Tamil Sangamam event will occur next month, featuring participation from various sectors and focusing on cultural unity. Increased female participation is a highlight of this edition. Key events include a devotional trip during the Maha Kumbh festival and an exhibition on Sage Agasthiyar's contributions.

Chennai | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:48 IST
The eagerly anticipated third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam is set to take place next month. Organized by the Ministry of Education, the event will welcome participants from the education, technology, and entrepreneurial sectors, including an increased representation of women entrepreneurs.

In an announcement made by Professor V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, it was revealed that there has been a significant interest in this year's event, evidenced by over 20,000 registrations. Of these, 1,200 participants will be selected based on quizzes and knowledge about Kashi, ensuring a diverse range of attendees from startups, schools, and research domains.

Coinciding with the Maha Kumbh festival, the event promises a night in Prayagraj, complemented by spiritual activities and thematic exhibits on Sage Agasthiyar. Highlights include cultural visits within Tamil Nadu and educational opportunities emphasizing cultural and historical contributions.

