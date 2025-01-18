Documenting Resilience: Panun Kashmir's 'Nishkasan Katha'
The Kashmiri Pandit community marks the 36th anniversary of their exodus from the Valley by releasing the documentary 'Nishkasan Katha.' It encapsulates the collective trauma and resilience of the community during and post-1990, emphasizing the need for remembrance and recognition of their struggle for justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:14 IST
- Country:
- India
As Kashmiri Pandits marked the 36th anniversary of their forced exodus, an organization released a poignant documentary aimed at shedding light on their collective trauma and resilience.
Titled 'Nishkasan Katha,' the film documents the community's experiences following the tragic events of 1990, immersing audiences in the deep-seated pain still lingering decades later.
With determination, Panun Kashmir intends for the documentary to serve not only as a testament to past injustices but as a call to ensure these narratives endure and justice prevails.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Resilience and Reflection: Sugar Bowl Unites Amid Tragedy
UN Experts Demand End to Attacks on Healthcare in Gaza Amid Allegations of War Crimes and Genocide
Mourning and Resilience: New Orleans Reclaims Its Streets
Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia
India's Cricket Triumph: Bumrah's Absence, Team's Resilience