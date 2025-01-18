Left Menu

Documenting Resilience: Panun Kashmir's 'Nishkasan Katha'

The Kashmiri Pandit community marks the 36th anniversary of their exodus from the Valley by releasing the documentary 'Nishkasan Katha.' It encapsulates the collective trauma and resilience of the community during and post-1990, emphasizing the need for remembrance and recognition of their struggle for justice.

Documenting Resilience: Panun Kashmir's 'Nishkasan Katha'
As Kashmiri Pandits marked the 36th anniversary of their forced exodus, an organization released a poignant documentary aimed at shedding light on their collective trauma and resilience.

Titled 'Nishkasan Katha,' the film documents the community's experiences following the tragic events of 1990, immersing audiences in the deep-seated pain still lingering decades later.

With determination, Panun Kashmir intends for the documentary to serve not only as a testament to past injustices but as a call to ensure these narratives endure and justice prevails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

