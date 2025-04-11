South Waikato Forum Focuses on Treaty Partnership and Marae Resilience

The New Zealand government has reiterated its ongoing support for the aspirations and growth of Raukawa and the South Waikato communities, as expressed by the Minister for Māori-Crown Relations, Tama Potaka. In a recent ministerial forum held at Parliament, leaders and representatives from the Raukawa whenua shared their vital kōrero, underscoring the importance of collaborative partnerships between the Crown and Māori communities.

Minister Potaka opened the forum with a message of gratitude for those who made the journey to Parliament to contribute their voices. He emphasized that stronger relationships and partnerships will lead to improved opportunities and solutions for addressing the challenges faced by the communities within the South Waikato region, not just for the uri (descendants) of Raukawa, but for all residents of the area.

A significant portion of the kōrero focused on three key areas that are crucial to the well-being and future development of the region: resetting and strengthening the Treaty partnership, rebuilding marae resilience, and fostering cross-agency collaboration.

Strengthening the Treaty Partnership

One of the main discussions centered around reinforcing the Treaty of Waitangi partnership between the Crown and Māori communities. Potaka expressed the need to focus on deepening these relationships, ensuring that Māori voices are heard in government decision-making processes. This involves actively working with Iwi and Hapū to build mutual trust and create pathways that reflect Māori values and aspirations. Strengthening this partnership is seen as a cornerstone for a more inclusive and prosperous future for the South Waikato region.

Rebuilding Marae Resilience

Marae are integral to the Māori community as both cultural hubs and centers of support, particularly in times of crisis. Minister Potaka acknowledged the importance of rebuilding and fortifying marae across the South Waikato, which have proven to be critical during major challenges such as extreme weather events and the COVID-19 pandemic. He commended the Raukawa people for their inspiring dedication to ensuring their marae remain open and available to serve the needs of not only their whānau but the broader community.

“The resilience shown by Raukawa and the vital role of marae in their region cannot be overstated. These community centers are pillars of strength in times of hardship, providing shelter, support, and a sense of unity,” Potaka said. He emphasized the importance of continuing to support the infrastructural needs of marae, ensuring that they can continue to serve their vital function.

Cross-Agency Partnership

Another focus of the kōrero was the value of fostering cross-agency partnerships that can address the broader social and economic challenges facing the region. Minister Potaka highlighted the need for collaboration between government agencies, local authorities, and iwi to effectively tackle pressing issues such as health disparities, education, housing, and employment opportunities for whānau in the region. This collaborative approach is essential for driving systemic change and ensuring sustainable outcomes for all residents.

Support for Tamariki and Whānau Wellbeing

In addition to the discussions on infrastructure and partnerships, Potaka also acknowledged the remarkable work done by Raukawa through their Kahu Taurima and Te Kei o Te Waka programmes. These initiatives have focused on the health and well-being of tamariki (children) and whānau (families) in the region. Potaka expressed his admiration for the locally-led, whānau-centered kaupapa (approach), noting that such community-driven programs are a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of the South Waikato region.

“The Kahu Taurima and Te Kei o Te Waka programmes are excellent examples of how communities can come together to create positive change. They are a reflection of the power of locally-led initiatives that put the health and happiness of tamariki and whānau at the forefront,” Potaka said.

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Minister Potaka expressed his eagerness to work alongside his Ministerial colleagues and government officials to build on the discussions from the forum. He stressed the importance of sustaining these strong partnerships with iwi and hapū across New Zealand, which are integral to ensuring the prosperity of all New Zealanders. Potaka’s vision is to contribute meaningfully to the aspirations of Raukawa, ensuring that the region’s growth is inclusive, sustainable, and aligned with the values and needs of its people.

The forum marks a pivotal moment in the government's ongoing commitment to strengthening its relationship with Māori communities, particularly in the South Waikato. By working together, the government and local communities can build a brighter future that benefits everyone.

In conclusion, Minister Potaka reiterated his thanks to the participants and affirmed the government's commitment to continuing the kōrero, fostering collaboration, and ensuring that the aspirations of Raukawa and the South Waikato communities are realized.