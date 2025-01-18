Vandalism Sparks Outrage in Haripur Banwa

In Haripur Banwa village, religious devastation has stirred unrest as villagers discovered idols of significant cultural importance, including Lord Hanuman and two Shivlings, ruthlessly damaged.

According to Lamhua Circle Officer Abdus Salam, unidentified vandals targeted a temple and a roadside shrine, causing mental anguish among the community.

The incident witnessed the prompt intervention of authorities, facilitating the replacement of the idols and the distribution of prasad to placate the situation, while investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)