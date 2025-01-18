Left Menu

Vandalism Sparks Outrage in Haripur Banwa

In the village of Haripur Banwa, religious idols including a Hanuman idol and two Shivlings were found desecrated, causing distress among villagers. The damaged idols have since been replaced, and authorities are investigating the incident. The discovery was made by locals and a temple priest during morning prayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:54 IST
Vandalism Sparks Outrage in Haripur Banwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Haripur Banwa village, religious devastation has stirred unrest as villagers discovered idols of significant cultural importance, including Lord Hanuman and two Shivlings, ruthlessly damaged.

According to Lamhua Circle Officer Abdus Salam, unidentified vandals targeted a temple and a roadside shrine, causing mental anguish among the community.

The incident witnessed the prompt intervention of authorities, facilitating the replacement of the idols and the distribution of prasad to placate the situation, while investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025