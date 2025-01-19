Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over IIT Director's Comments on Gomutra

A video of IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti discussing the 'medicinal value' of Gomutra has gone viral. Kamakoti highlighted its antibacterial and digestive properties. His remarks drew criticism from Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram, branding them as pseudoscience. The institute confirmed the context of the comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-01-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 09:46 IST
Controversy Sparks Over IIT Director's Comments on Gomutra
  • Country:
  • India

A video featuring IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti extolling the medicinal virtues of Gomutra has become a viral sensation on social media. Kamakoti, according to the footage, praised its antibacterial, antifungal, and digestive properties, claiming its efficacy in treating conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

The comments were made during an event at a Go Samrakshana Sala on Maatu Pongal Day, where the director shared an anecdote about a sanyasi benefiting from Gomutra during a high fever. This endorsement, however, has been met with sharp criticism from Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram, who accused the director of promoting pseudoscience.

The IIT Madras community has confirmed the authenticity of Kamakoti's remarks, explaining that they were influenced by his background as an organic farmer. The statements were part of a broader dialogue at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025