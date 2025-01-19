Controversy Sparks Over IIT Director's Comments on Gomutra

A video featuring IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti extolling the medicinal virtues of Gomutra has become a viral sensation on social media. Kamakoti, according to the footage, praised its antibacterial, antifungal, and digestive properties, claiming its efficacy in treating conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

The comments were made during an event at a Go Samrakshana Sala on Maatu Pongal Day, where the director shared an anecdote about a sanyasi benefiting from Gomutra during a high fever. This endorsement, however, has been met with sharp criticism from Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram, who accused the director of promoting pseudoscience.

The IIT Madras community has confirmed the authenticity of Kamakoti's remarks, explaining that they were influenced by his background as an organic farmer. The statements were part of a broader dialogue at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)