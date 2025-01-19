Left Menu

Ambanis and Tech Titans Gather for Trump's Star-Studded Second Inauguration

Business mogul Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita are set to attend Donald Trump's second inauguration. As personal invitees of the Trump family, they join a host of tech giants and influential figures, highlighting the close ties between Ambanis and the Trumps.

Updated: 19-01-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:32 IST
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita will be among the prominent guests at US President-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration. They join an elite group of billionaires, politicians, and celebrities, underlining the Ambanis' continued influential association with the Trump family.

Sourced details indicate the Ambanis were part of an exclusive group of 100 guests, attending a 'candlelit dinner' with Trump. Their presence marks them as potentially the only Indians at the intimate gathering that also saw interactions with Vice President-elect JD and Usha Vance.

This distinctive invite accentuates the strong ties the Ambani family shares with the Trumps, evidenced by past interactions during significant global and cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

