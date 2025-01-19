Left Menu

Revving Engines: A Roaring Success at Bharat Mandapam

The Bharat Mandapam hosted India's flagship Auto Expo, drawing automobile enthusiasts from across the region. Despite traffic and long queues, the event showcased cutting-edge electric vehicles and technologies. Comprehensive safety measures and crowd management ensured a seamless experience, with over 90 launches in the first two days.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 17:15 IST
The Bharat Mandapam buzzed with excitement as India's flagship Auto Expo welcomed automobile aficionados keen to explore the latest in car and bike displays. The event, open to the public following press and business days, saw a steady influx of visitors starting early in the morning.

Despite traffic jams and crowded entry points, attendees thronged the venue, eager to glimpse cutting-edge electric vehicles and innovative automotive technologies showcased by OEMs across multiple halls. Notably, Naveen from Meerut traveled early to witness his favorite cars and bikes.

The organizers, anticipating large crowds, ensured smooth proceedings with efficient manpower deployment and crowd management techniques. Enhanced security measures and a focus on safety helped maintain order, while attendees enjoyed the food vendors peppering the open areas outside the show.

(With inputs from agencies.)

