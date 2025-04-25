Uttarakhand Police Amplifies Security for Chardham Yatra 2025 Amid Broader Safety Measures

In preparation for the Chardham Yatra 2025, the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters has initiated significant security measures to ensure a safe and organized pilgrimage. Senior police officers have been designated to conduct detailed inspections at all four Dhams to ensure the safety of devotees, efficient traffic management, and the provision of essential facilities like accommodation and food for on-duty officers.

Inspector General of Police (Training) Anant Shankar Takwale is overseeing arrangements at Yamunotri Dham, while Inspector General of Police and Director of Traffic N.S. Napalchal is responsible for Gangotri Dham. Inspector General of Police (Crime and Law and Order) Nilesh Anand Bharne is tasked with overseeing Kedarnath Dham, and Inspector General of Police (Personnel) Yogendra Rawat is in charge of Badrinath Dham.

Additionally, after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the police are taking steps to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students in Uttarakhand. Local police have mapped areas where students reside or study and maintain regular communication with institutions and students to address safety concerns. Police also monitor social media, having removed 25 objectionable posts and filed an FIR for online activity. They confirmed that all 1,665 Kashmiri students in the state are safe, ensuring ongoing peace and security efforts. The Uttarakhand Police assured the public of their commitment to both a secure yatra and the protection of all communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)