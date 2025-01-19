Initiation of Naga Sadhus Commences at Maha Kumbh
The initiation of thousands of Naga Sadhus is underway at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Applicants are being processed across several Akharas, with rigorous eligibility checks and traditional rituals performed before initiation. The tradition, rooted in ancient practices, follows strict guidelines and involves multi-phase ceremonies.
The historic Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is witnessing the initiation of thousands aspiring to join the ancient order of Naga Sadhus. The fervent interest has led to comprehensive eligibility assessments, checked at three tiers before individuals proceed to initiation in the Akharas.
Mahant Ravindra Puri of Niranjani Akhara confirmed that 300 to 400 individuals have already been initiated in the first phase. Out of the 13 Akharas, seven host Shaiv traditions, with six allowing for the Naga Sadhu induction.
The intricate process initiates with rituals along the Ganges, making participants forsake material ties symbolically through Mundan Sanskar and Pinddaan, culminating in Amrit Snaan on Mauni Amavasya.
