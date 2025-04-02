Ajit Pawar Urges for Respect over Rituals
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar advised party members to value mutual respect over traditional rituals such as touching the feet of politicians, stating modern leaders don't deserve such reverence. His comments come amidst a youth rally, emphasizing love and respect over material offerings.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar urged his party members to refrain from traditional acts of reverence towards politicians.
Speaking at the Nationalist Congress Party's youth wing rally in Beed, Pawar emphasized the importance of love and mutual respect rather than material offerings such as garlands and shawls.
Pawar, who recently played a pivotal role in splitting the NCP and forming an alliance government, stressed his well-being was due to his family's blessings rather than political rituals.
