Ajit Pawar Urges for Respect over Rituals

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar urged his party members to refrain from traditional acts of reverence towards politicians.

Speaking at the Nationalist Congress Party's youth wing rally in Beed, Pawar emphasized the importance of love and mutual respect rather than material offerings such as garlands and shawls.

Pawar, who recently played a pivotal role in splitting the NCP and forming an alliance government, stressed his well-being was due to his family's blessings rather than political rituals.

(With inputs from agencies.)