Drama Unfolds in Courtroom Over Saif Ali Khan's Attacker

In a Bandra courtroom, tensions rose as two lawyers vied to represent Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, arrested for allegedly attacking Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. The magistrate mediated, suggesting both lawyers represent the accused, Shehzad, who was remanded in custody for five days. The incident spotlighted the dramatic courtroom scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:03 IST
A courtroom drama unfolded in Bandra on Sunday as two lawyers jostled to represent Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, accused of attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

The magistrate had to intervene, proposing a joint representation as tensions rose over the high-profile case. The lawyers ultimately agreed, ensuring the proceedings continued smoothly.

Shehzad, arrested early Sunday from Thane, allegedly entered Khan's apartment with the intent to steal, stabbing him multiple times. The court remanded him to police custody for five days.

