Drama Unfolds in Courtroom Over Saif Ali Khan's Attacker

A courtroom drama unfolded in Bandra on Sunday as two lawyers jostled to represent Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, accused of attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

The magistrate had to intervene, proposing a joint representation as tensions rose over the high-profile case. The lawyers ultimately agreed, ensuring the proceedings continued smoothly.

Shehzad, arrested early Sunday from Thane, allegedly entered Khan's apartment with the intent to steal, stabbing him multiple times. The court remanded him to police custody for five days.

(With inputs from agencies.)