High-Profile Assassination Rocks Moscow: Ukrainian Suspect Remanded in Custody

A Moscow court has remanded Ukrainian citizen Ignat Kuzin in custody, accusing him of terrorism in the assassination of senior Russian military officer Yaroslav Moskalik. The killing, blamed on Ukraine by the Kremlin, marks another high-profile murder amid the ongoing war. The investigation continues.

Updated: 27-04-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 23:35 IST
A Moscow court has ordered the detention of Ignat Kuzin, a Ukrainian citizen, on terrorism charges related to the assassination of a senior Russian military officer, Yaroslav Moskalik. The Kremlin has attributed the attack to Ukrainian operatives.

Yaroslav Moskalik, aged 59, was killed by a car bomb attack outside Moscow. While Russia blames Ukraine, Kyiv has yet to comment on the matter. Kuzin has reportedly admitted his involvement, claiming recruitment by Ukraine's security forces.

The Investigative Committee in Russia is pursuing the case, striving to identify additional suspects. Moskalik, a rising Russian military figure, was involved in several high-stakes international negotiations, further escalating the tension around his death.

