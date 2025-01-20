Indra's New Leadership: Angel Escribano Takes the Helm
Indra appointed Angel Escribano as new chairman after Marc Murtra became CEO of Telefonica. The board thanked Murtra for steering the company's transformation. Escribano, CEO of Escribano Mechanical & Engineering, joined Indra as a shareholder in May 2023. He brings military industry experience to the defense and technology firm.
In a significant leadership shift, Spanish defense and technology firm Indra has appointed Angel Escribano as its new chairman. This follows the transition of former chairman Marc Murtra to the role of chief executive at telecom giant Telefonica.
The decision, made during an extraordinary board meeting on Sunday, marks a new era for Indra as Murtra accepted Telefonica's offer after replacing Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete. The board extended its gratitude to Murtra, highlighting his pivotal role in driving Indra's transformation and setting a strong business foundation for the future.
Angel Escribano, who leads Escribano Mechanical & Engineering in the military sector, became an Indra shareholder in May 2023. His leadership is anticipated to bolster the company's strategic position within the industry.
