Left Menu

Indra's New Leadership: Angel Escribano Takes the Helm

Indra appointed Angel Escribano as new chairman after Marc Murtra became CEO of Telefonica. The board thanked Murtra for steering the company's transformation. Escribano, CEO of Escribano Mechanical & Engineering, joined Indra as a shareholder in May 2023. He brings military industry experience to the defense and technology firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 20-01-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 01:54 IST
Indra's New Leadership: Angel Escribano Takes the Helm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a significant leadership shift, Spanish defense and technology firm Indra has appointed Angel Escribano as its new chairman. This follows the transition of former chairman Marc Murtra to the role of chief executive at telecom giant Telefonica.

The decision, made during an extraordinary board meeting on Sunday, marks a new era for Indra as Murtra accepted Telefonica's offer after replacing Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete. The board extended its gratitude to Murtra, highlighting his pivotal role in driving Indra's transformation and setting a strong business foundation for the future.

Angel Escribano, who leads Escribano Mechanical & Engineering in the military sector, became an Indra shareholder in May 2023. His leadership is anticipated to bolster the company's strategic position within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025