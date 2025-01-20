Left Menu

Bhumi Pednekar: AI Revolutionizing Filmmaking for a Better Future

Actor and climate activist Bhumi Pednekar envisions artificial intelligence democratizing filmmaking to empower marginalized groups and improve industry inclusivity by 2025. Highlighting her film 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha,' she advocates for AI's transformative potential in storytelling, making female-centric films feasible and addressing gender disparities in the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:00 IST
Bhumi Pednekar Image Credit: Twitter (@bhumipednekar)
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Actor and climate activist Bhumi Pednekar has suggested that artificial intelligence (AI) could play a pivotal role in democratizing filmmaking, thereby creating a more inclusive future for all. Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, Pednekar, one of five young global leaders invited to share transformative ideas for 2025, highlighted AI's potential to enhance access to educational films and support marginalized groups within the industry.

Citing her 2017 film 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha', Pednekar emphasized its impact on addressing open defecation and gender disparities in India. She envisions AI improving global resonance and accessibility of such films, furthering their societal impact. Despite ongoing industry hesitance toward female-centric films due to perceived costs and market risks, she argues AI could lower these barriers, ensuring equitable storytelling opportunities for women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Pednekar also pointed out how AI could transform the industry by automating unbiased casting and facilitating fair compensation, ultimately making filmmaking a sustainable business model. Alongside other leaders like Canadian entrepreneur Ronit Avni, who advocates for African talent investment, Pednekar's vision reflects a broader trend towards more inclusive, tech-driven global futures, as discussed at the WEF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

