Karan Veer Mehra Triumphs in 'Big Boss 18'

Television sensation Karan Veer Mehra has emerged victorious in the widely-followed reality show 'Big Boss 18,' beating out fellow actor Vivian Dsena. The dramatic finale was hosted by Bollywood icon Salman Khan, who presented Mehra with the coveted trophy and a prize of Rs 50 lakh.

In his post-victory remarks, Mehra credited his win to the unwavering support from his family and fans. He expressed a special dedication to his father, whose birthday coincided with the triumphant night. Grateful for the accolades, Mehra revealed plans to support the education of his staff's children using the prize money.

This season of 'Big Boss,' which commenced on October 6 last year, showcased a mix of emotions and intense competitions as iconic figures from the television industry battled it out. The finale also featured a parade of stars, including an appearance by Aamir Khan, promoting his son's upcoming film.

