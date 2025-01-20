Deadly Encounter in Nameri: Poacher Killed in Gunfight

A suspected poacher was killed during a gunfight with forest guards at Nameri National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam's Sonitpur district, authorities reported on Monday.

Divisional Forest Officer Piraisoodan B stated that the confrontation took place in the dense forests of the Dikrai area on Sunday night. The guards, responding to reports of a group of poachers entering the park and killing a deer, found themselves under fire from the suspects.

In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, one poacher was killed while others managed to escape. A homemade rifle and the carcass of the deer were recovered from the scene, though the identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed.

