Assam 2025 HSLC Results: A Milestone in Swift Progress

The Assam State School Education Board has officially declared the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams for 2025, ushering in an impressive milestone with a 63.98 percent overall pass rate. Boys surpassed their female peers, achieving a pass percentage of 67.59, while 61.09 percent of girls were successful.

This year, 4,22,737 students took the exams, with 2,70,471 successfully clearing them. A total of 89,041 candidates received marks of 60 percent and above in the first division, while 1,35,568 students passed in the second division, and 45,862 in the third. Topping the state is Amishi Saikia from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School in Jorhat district with an impressive score of 591 marks.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated the top achievers, including runner-up Saptarswa Bordoloi and Anirban Borgohain who secured the third spot. Sivasagar district shone with the highest pass rate at 85.55 percent, highlighting successful educational initiatives for girls. The Board, led by Chairman Ramesh Chand Jain, was praised for its swift results announcement, making Assam the second-fastest in the country, promising to enhance academic timelines significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)