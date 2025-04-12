Uproar in Assam: Student Leader's Assault Sparks Outrage
An inquiry has been initiated by Assam DGP Harmeet Singh after a student leader, Chandra Kanta Baruah, was allegedly assaulted by a police officer in Jonai, Dhemaji district. The incident led to widespread protests by student organizations. Baruah remains in critical condition, and an investigation is underway.
Assam's Director General of Police, Harmeet Singh, has launched an inquiry into the alleged assault of a student leader by a police officer in Jonai, Dhemaji district. The investigation follows reports that Chandra Kanta Baruah, an advisor of the All Assam Students' Union's Jonai Regional unit, was beaten by SDPO Surjya Kanta Morang.
The incident reportedly occurred outside a temple where Baruah was attending a devotional program. He was allegedly dragged to an undisclosed location and beaten severely, resulting in injuries across his body. Currently in critical condition, Baruah was transferred from a local hospital to Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh.
In response to the event, numerous student organizations, including the All Assam Students' Union, have protested demanding accountability from the police. The DGP has ordered an immediate investigation led by Inspector General of Police (Operations), Jitmol Doley.
(With inputs from agencies.)
