Left Menu

Uproar in Assam: Student Leader's Assault Sparks Outrage

An inquiry has been initiated by Assam DGP Harmeet Singh after a student leader, Chandra Kanta Baruah, was allegedly assaulted by a police officer in Jonai, Dhemaji district. The incident led to widespread protests by student organizations. Baruah remains in critical condition, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:34 IST
Uproar in Assam: Student Leader's Assault Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Director General of Police, Harmeet Singh, has launched an inquiry into the alleged assault of a student leader by a police officer in Jonai, Dhemaji district. The investigation follows reports that Chandra Kanta Baruah, an advisor of the All Assam Students' Union's Jonai Regional unit, was beaten by SDPO Surjya Kanta Morang.

The incident reportedly occurred outside a temple where Baruah was attending a devotional program. He was allegedly dragged to an undisclosed location and beaten severely, resulting in injuries across his body. Currently in critical condition, Baruah was transferred from a local hospital to Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh.

In response to the event, numerous student organizations, including the All Assam Students' Union, have protested demanding accountability from the police. The DGP has ordered an immediate investigation led by Inspector General of Police (Operations), Jitmol Doley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025