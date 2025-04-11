Left Menu

Tahawwur Rana's Return: Assam CM Reflects on 26/11 and Renewed Confidence

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reflects on the return of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to India, recalling the impact of the attacks. The NIA holds Rana for further interrogation, marking a pivotal step in seeking justice for the 2008 Mumbai terror victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:12 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revisited the traumatic memories of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, as he recalled being in the city on that dreadful night in 2008. The return of terror accused Tahawwur Rana to Indian jurisdiction, he noted, instills renewed confidence.

"The horror of that night remains vivid; seeing justice begin, with Rana back on Indian soil, brings a sense of closure," Sarma stated. According to him, this move signifies a warning to those contemplating harm against India.

The National Investigation Agency has taken the 26/11 accused into 18-day custody for extensive questioning. This development is a critical part of the ongoing investigation into the attacks, with Rana's extradition marking a significant stride toward justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

