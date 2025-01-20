Thailand's Historic Step: Marriage Equality and the Challenges Ahead

Thailand is set to make history as its marriage equality law, enacted last year, comes into force. This places Thailand as the first Southeast Asian country to legally recognize same-sex marriages, a move influenced by decades of activism.

Despite this progressive step, couples like Jacob Holder and his husband Surapong Koonpaew encounter obstacles. Their 18-month-old son, born through legal surrogacy in Colombia, faces legal recognition challenges in Thailand due to the lack of a same-sex surrogacy law.

While lawmakers have advanced marriage equality, traditional family definitions remain a hindrance. Despite new adoption allowances, concerns about potential discrimination persist. Experts emphasize the need for further legal advancements and social acceptance to achieve true inclusivity.

